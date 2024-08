A 30-year-old man was found dead in his house at Valoor near Perambra in Kozhikode on August 7 (Wednesday). The deceased was identified as Nibin, son of K.M. Balan. He was reportedly alone at home due to his father’s hospitalisation. The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. The body was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

