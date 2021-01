Kozhikode

10 January 2021 23:21 IST

A 50-year-old man died after falling from a multi-storey building at Thottumukkam in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The police identified him as K.K. Shaji. He was engaged in maintenance work atop the commercial building when tragedy struck. The incident took place around 2.30 p.m., the police said.

