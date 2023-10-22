ADVERTISEMENT

Man escapes from jail, caught by evening

October 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a theft case who escaped from the Koyilandy Sub Jail on Sunday morning was arrested at Poonoor later in the day. Anas, 26, a native of Balussery, was under judicial custody for stealing copper parts of a generator at a private hospital in Poonoor recently. He had allegedly climbed over the jail compound wall where it was rather short close to the court complex when he was let our for morning rituals at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. The jail authorities launched a search party and found him at Poonoor by the evening. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US