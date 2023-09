September 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 27-year-old man was electrocuted while fixing a giant advertisement board at Chalikkara in Perambra on Thursday. The victim was identified as Muneeb Moosa. The board reportedly fell on an overhead electric line while Muneeb was trying to fix it without any protection. The incident took place at 1.30 p.m. Another youth who assisted Muneeb at the site escaped unhurt.