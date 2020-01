KOZHIKODE

02 April 2019 23:09 IST

A 48-year-old man drowned in the sea here on Monday.

The police gave his name as K. Prathapan. They said he was playing with his son Vignesh in the afternoon when he was caught in the high tide. He is survived by his wife Sreeja and daughter Sreelakshmi. His post-mortem examination would be held on Tuesday, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising