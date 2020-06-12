Kozhikode

Man drowns in Koodaranhi river

A 32-year-old man drowned in the Koodaranhi river on Thursday. The police identified the dead man as Shameer, a native of Koodaranhi. The man was went missing in the river around 8 a.m.

According to Fire and Rescue Service personnel who recovered the body, there was an increase in the water level of the river following heavy rainfall. He met with the accident while bathing in the river in an unsafe stretch, they said.

The incident came to the notice of a few local persons who spotted a mobile phone and some dress in an abandoned state on the riverbed. They informed the Fire and Rescue Serives for support.

It was the second incident in the rural area after the arrival of the monsoon season.

In the wake of the fresh incident, the local panchayats in the area have called upon the public to be cautious against flashfloods. They also said efforts were on to intensify the activities of community rescue squads in vulnerable areas.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:12:09 AM

