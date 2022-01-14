Man dies in accident ‘caused by wild boar’

Three sustain serious injuries

A 38-year-old man was killed in a road accident reportedly caused by a wild boar at Thondayad on Thursday. The victim was identified as Siddique Chittadippurayil. The accident took place at 5 a.m.

According to the police, a vehicle that veered off the highway after hitting the wild boar was colliding with the van in which Siddique and three other friends were travelling. The three who sustained serious injuries were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that rammed the wild boar escaped with minor injuries. He was on his way to Kannur. According to his statement, the wild boar suddenly jumped across the city road, causing the accident.