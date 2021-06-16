Kozhikode

Man dies as well under construction caves in

A 52-year-old man died when a well under construction caved in at Edachery near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Mayangil Kunhammad, a resident of Kayakkodi. The incident took place around 9 a.m.

According to local residents, Kunhammad was trying to fit a set of precast dug-well rings with the support of a local labourer. Though the labourer managed to escape with minor injuries from the accident, Kunhammad was buried under the soil. The Fire and Rescue Services team from Nadapuram recovered his body by around 2 p.m.


