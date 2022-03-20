Man dies as tree falls on him during temple fest

A 54-year-old man was killed when an uprooted coconut tree fell on him during a temple festival at Poolakkadavu near Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode city on Saturday night. Ganeshan, a native of Vellimadukunnu, met with the tragic end by around 11 p.m.

Three migrant workers who were standing close to Ganeshan sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Some of the local eyewitnesses said it was a close shave for many others who gathered at the spot for the festival. Ganeshan and his friends could not move out from the spot while many others managed to escape.

Police sources said the root portion of the tree had been burnt, which might have caused the accident. As there was lack of proper lighting, people were standing near the tree without being aware of it, they said.