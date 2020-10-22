Man dies as building collapses

KOZHIKODE

22 October 2020 23:42 IST

A 64-year-man from Kannanchery near Panniyankara in Kozhikode city died on Thursday night when a two-storey building collapsed around 8.30 p.m. According to sources at the Government Medical College Hospital, the deceased has been identified as N.V. Ramachandran. The building, located near a lower primary school in Kannanchery, is reportedly an old one and it crumbled owing to structural issues. Ramachandran, who runs a fancy store, was found trapped inside. His godown was there. The building reportedly had six rooms. At the time of going to press, rescue operations were going on to see if any others were trapped there.

