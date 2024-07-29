Man dies after falling into Canolly canal

A Kunnamangalam native who sustained grave injuries after falling into Canolly canal died at a private hospital here on (July 28) Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as Praveen Das, an employee at the District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode.

He reportedly fell into the canal while angling with his friends. The incident took place near the Sarovaram biopark around 8 p.m.

Though two witnesses tried to save him from the canal, it failed. He was later taken out by a scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.