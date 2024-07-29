Man dies after falling into Canolly canal

A Kunnamangalam native who sustained grave injuries after falling into Canolly canal died at a private hospital here on (July 28) Sunday.

The victim was identified as Praveen Das, an employee at the District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode.

He reportedly fell into the canal while angling with his friends. The incident took place near the Sarovaram biopark around 8 p.m.

Though two witnesses tried to save him from the canal, it failed. He was later taken out by a scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services department.