Man dies after alleged torture in shelter home at Thrithala

An inmate of a shelter home at Thrithala in the district who had been admitted to a Thrissur hospital after being allegedly tortured by the caretaker died on Tuesday.
The police have registered a case for unnatural death. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
Siddeek, 47, son of Mohammed Haneefa from Valappad, Thrissur, was an inmate of the Snehanilayam shelter home at Mudavannur, Thrithala. He was mentally ill and had shown signs of unrest. He was admitted to the hospital after allegedly being beaten up by the caretaker of the shelter home. His sister, in her complaint to the police, accused the shelter home management of torturing him. The police said the cause of his death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem.
