Man, daughter killed in accident

14 June 2020 22:21 IST

A man and his 19-year-old daughter were killed in an accident involving a tanker lorry and car on the National Highway at Iringal near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Saturday night. The victims were identified as Ashique, 49, and Ayisha, natives of Kannur district.

The accident took place around 10.30 p.m. Though they were rushed to a nearby cooperative hospital, both of them failed to survive. The accident took place when they were returning home in their car from Kozhikode. Two others travelling with them escaped with minor injuries.

The tanker lorry was on its way from Mangaluru to Ernakulam. The cause of the accident is not yet clear, they said.

Traffic was paralysed on the Kozhikode-Kannur route for hours following the accident. The route was cleared with the support of Fire and Rescue Services personnel. They said it might be the heavy rain that led to the incident on the accident-prone route.