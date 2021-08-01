Man, daughter found dead in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

01 August 2021 20:17 IST

A man and his daughter were found dead at their house at Pullumkunnu near Ramanattukara in Kozhikode on Sunday. The police identified them as A.V. Peethambaran, 61, and Sharika, 32.

A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police, Sharika was reportedly undergoing treatment for mental illness. Her father was reportedly upset over her ill-health.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 049527600. WhatsApp: 7902281306.