Man from Kozhikode booked for stealing 12-day-old child

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 22, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Poolakkadavu in Kozhikode city and his mother were booked by the Chevayur police on the charge of stealing his 12-day-old boy child.

The accused, who runs a business in Bengaluru, had some domestic dispute with his wife, the police said. When she expressed her wish to return to her house at Mankada in Malappuram with the child on Saturday morning, he did not permit her to do so.

Subsequently, the woman and her relatives lodged a complaint with the Cheavyur police. However, when the police team reached the house, her husband and the child were found missing. The house was locked too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the police searched the houses of his relatives, no information was forthcoming. Later, they alerted all check-posts and tracked his mobile phone location. He was found to be near Vythiri in Wayanad. A police team from Chevayur later detained him from Sulthan Bathery.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Cases have been booked against him under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app