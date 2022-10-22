Man from Kozhikode booked for stealing 12-day-old child

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Poolakkadavu in Kozhikode city and his mother were booked by the Chevayur police on the charge of stealing his 12-day-old boy child.

The accused, who runs a business in Bengaluru, had some domestic dispute with his wife, the police said. When she expressed her wish to return to her house at Mankada in Malappuram with the child on Saturday morning, he did not permit her to do so.

Subsequently, the woman and her relatives lodged a complaint with the Cheavyur police. However, when the police team reached the house, her husband and the child were found missing. The house was locked too.

Though the police searched the houses of his relatives, no information was forthcoming. Later, they alerted all check-posts and tracked his mobile phone location. He was found to be near Vythiri in Wayanad. A police team from Chevayur later detained him from Sulthan Bathery.

Cases have been booked against him under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.