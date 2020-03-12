Man booked for spreading rumour in connection with COVID-19

The police registered a case against a man for spreading false messages in connection with COVID-19 at Cherpulassery in the district on Wednesday. A false message had spread on the social media saying that a girl who arrived from Malaysia had been tested positive for COVID-19 and that she had been treated at a private hospital at Cherpulassery.

The health authorities denied the message, and filed a complaint at the Cherpulassery police station. Circle Inspector P.V. Ramesh said stern action would be initiated against people who created scare in the name of COVID-19.