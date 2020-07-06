Kozhikode

Man booked for quarantine norm violation

He had hosted party in violation of health protocol

The Town police on Monday booked a Vellayil resident for alleged violation of quarantine norms.

The man was charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act on a complaint from a Health Department official.

The police said the man was accused of misbehaving with Health officials. He also allegedly verbally abused police personnel who went to record his statement, they added.

In his complaint, the Health official said the man was suspected of hosting a liquor party by inviting guests in violation of the COVID-19 protocol. He had also attempted to come out of the quarantine facility, the complainant said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 8:00:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/man-booked-for-quarantine-norm-violation/article32005170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY