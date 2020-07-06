Man booked for quarantine norm violation

The Town police on Monday booked a Vellayil resident for alleged violation of quarantine norms.

The man was charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act on a complaint from a Health Department official.

The police said the man was accused of misbehaving with Health officials. He also allegedly verbally abused police personnel who went to record his statement, they added.

In his complaint, the Health official said the man was suspected of hosting a liquor party by inviting guests in violation of the COVID-19 protocol. He had also attempted to come out of the quarantine facility, the complainant said.