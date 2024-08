The police on August 7 (Wednesday) booked a man from Vanimel in Kozhikode for allegedly leading a social media campaign against contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

A case was registered against K.P. Kunhabdulla, who reportedly posted the alleged social media content in a local WhatsApp group. The screenshots of the alleged posts were also submitted to the Valayam police to initiate legal action against the 55-year-old.