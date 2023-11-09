HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in deepfake fraud remanded in judicial custody

The suspect was netted after a four-month-long investigation by a special squad of the Kozhikode City police

November 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A Gujarat native who reportedly masterminded a deepfake scam in which a Kozhikode native lost ₹40,000 from his bank account was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Shaik Murthu Samiyahayath, the suspect, was nabbed by a special squad of the Kozhikode City police from his hideout in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

The case was cracked after a four-month-long investigation supported by the hi-tech cell of the Kerala Police. They had recovered the lost money within a few weeks into the investigation.

Police sources said the suspect was an expert in creating fake accounts in various banks using fake identity documents and mobile phone numbers. He was found using numerous mobile phones with SIM cards obtained in the names of unknown villagers.

“In the preliminary investigation itself, we had confirmed that he was involved in a series of similar crimes in Karnataka and Gujarat. More details will be available soon,” said an officer associated with the squad. He added that the suspect was nabbed through a scientific inquiry with the support of the Kozhikode cyber police station.

It was in July 2023 that the incident was reported to the police. The complainant was a retired employee of Coal India Limited. According to him, the caller pretended to be one of his friends in Andhra Pradesh in a fake video call. The fraudster had used artificial intelligence tools to operate the trickery and made the victim pay money through GPay.

Officers from the Kozhikode cyber police station said it was the first such incident in the State where a scammer used deepfake technology to cheat a man and steal his money. They added that it was a proud moment for the police as they could track it without much delay and recover the lost amount.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.