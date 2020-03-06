Man attacked by elephant dies at Kottiyoor

A 65-year-old farmer succumbed to his injuries after he was trampled by a wild elephant at Kottiyoor on Thursday morning.
Augusthi, a resident of Paniyammalai at Kottiyoor, was undergoing treatment for his injuries. He was standing outside his house when the elephant hit him with its trunk on the stomach on March 1. He was rushed to Kannur Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram.
Though there were no external injuries, his condition later deteriorated and he needed immediate surgery. He could not recover from his injuries and excess internal bleeding is reported to have caused his death. He is survived by his wife Omana, children Bindu, Beena, and Binoy.
The Kottiyoor forest range, which is close to the densely populated area, has been witnessing frequent man-animal conflicts for the past few years and seven deaths were reported since 2017.
