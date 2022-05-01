Man attacked by brother dead

A 67-year-old man who was grievously injured in an alleged attack by his brother died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Chandrahasan, a resident of Cheruvannur.

The incident took place on April 29 when Chandrahasan was plucking mangoes from the courtyard of his ancestral house. His younger brother, Sivasankaran, 61, allegedly attacked him following a quarrel over collecting mangoes. He has been remanded in judicial custody.