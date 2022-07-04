Man arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

July 04, 2022 00:03 IST

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad on Sunday arrested a 40-year old man with 100 grams of MDMA from Palayam in the city. Excise officials identified the arrested as V.P. Rajees from Panniyankara. According to the special squad members, Rajees was part of a major drug trafficking gang that smuggled MDMA from Bengaluru and distributed it to school and college students in Kozhikode.

The gang had reportedly trafficked a huge quantity of synthetic party drug, worth ₹15 lakh in the international market, to Kozhikode, said Excise department officers.

The arrest was recorded by a team of officials led by V.R. Devadas, Special Squad Circle Inspector, and A. Prajith, Inspector, Kozhikode Excise Intelligence and Investigation Bureau.

