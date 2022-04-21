Kozhikode

Man arrested with brown sugar in Kozhikode

The city police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man with 42 grams of brown sugar worth ₹10 lakh. Suneer, a native of Padanna, was detained during a flash vehicle inspection at Chalappuram. He reportedly secured the drug from a wholesale supplier in Mumbai. The man was staying at a rented building near the Kozhikode Medical College, the police said.


