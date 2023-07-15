Man arrested with 300 grams of MDMA in Kozhikode

July 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The City police on Saturday arrested a Malappuram native with 300 grams of MDMA. K.V. Shihabudheen was nabbed during flash vehicle checks under the leadership of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Chevayur police near the NGO Quarters.

Shihabudheen, a Gulf-returnee, reportedly took up narcotics trade to make quick money. The 45-year-old allegedly targeted school and college students in Kozhikode district. A portion of the smuggled drugs was recovered from his flat at Chevayur.

DANSAF team members said a 10-day special drive was under way in the city to zero in on suspected drug pushers and their trade based on the latest hotspot analysis. Apart from the special drives, there was heightened vigil around various educational institutions in the city to nab suspected persons, they said.

According to Anti-Narcotic Cell officials, the latest special drive helped register about 200 cases within Kozhikode city limits. There were many others who were caught for smuggling banned tobacco products, they added.

