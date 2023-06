June 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special action group of the city police on Friday arrested a 38-year-old man from Payyanakkal in Kozhikode with 13.7 grams of MDMA. P.T. Sarjas, the suspect in the case, was detained following the seizure of the costly synthetic drug from his house. The man was under scanner following the complaints of some of the local residents about his alleged drug addiction and anti-social activities, the police said.

