Man arrested with 12 kg of ganja

The Mavoor police arrested a 36-year-old man with 12 kg of ganja on Monday. Adarsh Babu, the suspect in the incident, was nabbed during a vehicle checking. A scooter he allegedly used to smuggle the weed was also impounded by the squad. Police sources said the seized stock had a market value of over ₹10 lakh. The Andhra Pradesh police too had arrested the man in a similar case registered in 2019.