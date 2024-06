A man was arrested at Thamarassery on June 1 (Saturday) on charge of sexually assaulting two minor girls. The arrested, Ashraf, 51, had allegedly assaulted the girls, his neighbours, at his own house. The girls opened up to their friends and parents about the incident.

Ashraf was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the parents’ complaint with the Thamarassery police.

