Sexual abuse of college student: Wayanad native held 

June 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery police have arrested a native of Wayanad on the charge of abducting and sexually abusing a 19-year-old college student.

Jinaf, who was arrested from Tamil Nadu, is also one of the accused in the alleged murder of Panthirikkara native Irshad. Though the police had earlier reached Wayanad after tracking Jinaf’s mobile phone tower location, he had fled from there.

The girl was rescued by the police on Thursday. A student of a private college at Thamarassry, she had gone missing on May 30 and was found near the Thamarassery pass where she was reportedly abandoned by Jinaf. She was allegedly taken to various places in Kozhikode and Ernakulam and sexually exploited.

ALSO READ
Girl, drugged and abandoned on Thamarassery ghat road after alleged sexual assault, rescued

The incident came to light when her parents approached the police as she did not reach home on May 30. The girl had left her hostel claiming that she was going home.

