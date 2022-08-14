Man arrested on charge of matricide

Man arrested on charge of matricideKozhikode
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A 37-year-old man from Narendra Dev tribal colony at Chakkittappara was arrested on charge of murdering his mother following a drunken brawl on August 10.
The murder came to light after a few neighbours raised suspicion over the 55-year-old woman’s sudden death. Police sources said Aneesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday after the post-mortem report confirmed physical torture. The woman, Janu, died of extreme suffocation and fatal injury to her head, they said. Aneesh had been arrested earlier for attempting to murder her.
ADVERTISEMENT