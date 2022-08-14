Man arrested on charge of matricide

A 37-year-old man from Narendra Dev tribal colony at Chakkittappara was arrested on charge of murdering his mother following a drunken brawl on August 10.

The murder came to light after a few neighbours raised suspicion over the 55-year-old woman’s sudden death. Police sources said Aneesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday after the post-mortem report confirmed physical torture. The woman, Janu, died of extreme suffocation and fatal injury to her head, they said. Aneesh had been arrested earlier for attempting to murder her.