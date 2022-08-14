Kozhikode

Man arrested on charge of matricide

A 37-year-old man from Narendra Dev tribal colony at Chakkittappara was arrested on charge of murdering his mother following a drunken brawl on August 10.

The murder came to light after a few neighbours raised suspicion over the 55-year-old woman’s sudden death. Police sources said Aneesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday after the post-mortem report confirmed physical torture. The woman, Janu, died of extreme suffocation and fatal injury to her head, they said. Aneesh had been arrested earlier for attempting to murder her.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2022 6:52:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/man-arrested-on-charge-of-matricide/article65768658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY