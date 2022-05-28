Man arrested on charge of bike theft in Kozhikode

A team led by Circle Inspector of Police G. Gopakumar on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of involvement in a series of vehicle lifting cases in Kozhikode and outside the State. K.V. Hamdan Ali, a resident of Kuttichira, was arrested on the basis of surveillance camera visuals collected from various locations and call detail records. Police sources said he was involved in the theft of 14 motorbikes in Kozhikode district alone. The probe team recovered 12 stolen vehicles.