Man arrested for strangulating his wife to death in Wayanad

September 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Kambalakkad Police Station limits for allegedly strangulating his wife to death.

The accused was identified as Mukesh of Kolavayal near Venniyodu in the district.

He had married Anisha, 35, of Pulachikuni tribal settlement at Panamaram in the district about two years ago and they were staying near the office of the Venniyodu grama panchayat. The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mukesh informed the police and a few of his friends about the heinous incident after he committed the crime, the police said. While the incident was taking place, Mukesh’s mother, reportedly a mentally challenged woman, was present at their house.

However, the exact reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained, the police said. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

