Man accused of parcel theft in trains held

KOZHIKODE

26 October 2020 22:36 IST

Mohiddin Mehaboob Sayed, the prime suspect in a number of inter-State parcel theft cases in trains, has been nabbed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The man, suspected to be a gang leader of many such local criminal groups which target train passengers and parcels, was detained from Mumbai by a special squad led by RPF Inspector Vijayakumar.

According to RPF sources, the accused was mostly involved in major parcel thefts reported from the Konkan railway route. One of his close aides, Chetan Ramdas, had already been arrested by the squad. Mohiddin was arrested from Mumbai on October 24 and brought to the State on transit warrant. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

RPF officials said that Mohiddin had about 10 years’ criminal history in executing well-planned parcel thefts. It was the frequent thefts at the Kannur railway parcel office that prompted the RPF to make a serious investigation.

The special team was formed following a directive from the Railway Divisional Security Commissioner Manoj Kumar.