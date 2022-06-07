Man accused of assaulting doctor surrenders in court

A 52-year-old man accused of assaulting a lecturer attached to the Government Medical College Hospital recently surrendered in a local court here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the police had issued a lookout notice against M.P. Abdul Khader, the accused person, as he was at large. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Police sources indicated that his custody would be sought for questioning.

K. Ambili, a lecturer at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health of the medical college, had sustained two fractures on her nasal bone after the assault on May 25.

The Ummalathur native reportedly picked a fight with the doctor, alleging that she was not driving properly. He resorted to sudden physical attack after his mobile phone fell on the road during the argument. The doctor was on her way to the medical college quarters.