Mamukkoya planned to act in a Bhojpuri movie

Mamukkoya was planning to act in a Bhojpuri film; he had even accepted a token advance for it, said his close friend and production designer Attakoya Pallikandy.

The film named ‘Pen Lalu’ was to be directed by a Mumbai-based filmmaker Praveen based on the translation of a malayalam script by Kozhikode-based journalist A.V. Fardis. The discussions of the movie took place in 2020 and was put off due to the pandemic. The makers were planning to resume the works this year. Mr. Pallikandy’s Marunadan Productions had agreed to produce the movie too.

“This was probably the only movie, to which he could not fulfil his commitment,” Mr. Pallikandy said. If the plan had come along, Mamukkoya could have been part of a movie in a scriptless language.

M.K. Raghavan, the Member of Parliament from Kozhikode, another close friend of Mamukkoya alleged that the actor did not get the honour he deserved despite stellar performances not just as a comedian but portraying characters in movies such as ‘Perumazhakkalam’ and ‘Kuruthi.’ He pointed out that Mamukkoya had clear political views and opinions and that he had always been close to democratic politics.

MLA T. Siddique appreciated Mamukkoya’s courage to speak out his opinions. “Mamukkoya was proud of his heritage and kept close ties with writers such as Vaikom Muhammed Basheer. He never forsake the Kozhikode dialect and the lifestyle,” Mr. Siddique added.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that Mamukkoya lived on the stage and the screen and was devoid of any complexes associated with stardom. He said that Mamukkoya was quite fond of football and hence had gone to Kalikavu for the football match where he fell ill.

BJP State president K. Surendran said that beyond the limelight, Mamukkoya was an ordinary man in Kozhikode; a cultural and social activist too.

Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran said that Mamukkoya had clear opinions on issues that mattered to society.