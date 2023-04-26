Mamukkoya obit | One of Malayalam cinema’s finest and most popular comedians

April 26, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated April 27, 2023 11:27 am IST

Mamukkoya, who died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday aged 76, was one of Malayalam cinema’s finest and most popular comedians of all time.

In a long career spanning over five decades, he appeared in about 400 films, in most of which he played comic characters that spoke in his unmistakable Kozhikodan slang. Though he had made his debut in the 1979 film Anyarude Bhoomi, it was a few years later that he rose to stardom with his superb performances in films such as Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam and Nadodikkattu.

In Nadodikkattu, his portrayal of Gafoor, a small-time conman who puts two unemployed youths played unforgettably by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan on a boat to Chennai after making them believe it was actually Dubai, was brilliant.

The film went on to earn a reputation as one of the greatest comedies in Malayalam cinema. Mamukkoya’s role may have been small, but it became as iconic as the main characters in the film – Dasan and Vijayan.

Mamukkoya soon established himself as one of those dependable, hugely talented character actors of Malayalam cinema. He featured in several memorable films made in the 1980s and 90s, considered the golden period of Malayalam cinema.

Though he had been typecast as the funny man from Malabar, especially as a tea-shop owner in a village, he showed his range as an actor in films such as Perumazhakkalam. In that fine drama about the theme of blood money, directed by Kamal, Mamukkoya portrayed with finesse an unfortunate old man. He earned a special mention for his performance at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Mamukkoya’s contribution in elevating the standard of comedic acting in Malayalam cinema cannot be overstated. Actors like Jagathy Sreekumar, who is no longer active in cinema following a tragic accident, Innocent, who died exactly a month ago, and Mamukkoya have perhaps no peers in Indian cinema.

He may have been asked to do the same role over and over again, but he never bored the viewer. He made several scenes in Malayalam cinema unforgettable. Remember Mamukkoya trying to teach Sreenivasan to drive in Thalayanamanthram.

It was from the vibrant theatre of Kozhikode that he reached the tinsel town. That innocent, mischievous, toothy smile deserved to entertain not just spectators in front of the stage, but also countless movie lovers.