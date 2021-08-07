Mammootty, Pisharodi booked for COVID protocol violation

KOZHIKODE

07 August 2021 19:39 IST

Alleged crowding at a function at a private hospital in Kozhikode

Actors Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharodi were booked on the charge of violating the COVID-19 protocol during an event at Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The Elathur police said there were some 300 persons near Mr. Mammootty at the hospital after he launched a robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery service.

Cases were registered against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Photographs and video footage of the alleged violations were collected by the police. Some hospital management staff and producer Anto Joseph were also booked on the same charge.

The police said the participants at the function did not care to abide by physical distancing norms. Though they followed the protocol at the beginning of the event, it was missing later when several invitees behaved irresponsibly, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, hospital sources denied deliberate violations of norms. They claimed that the presence of celebrities had evoked some unexpected response from fans.