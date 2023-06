June 05, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Monday launched the ‘Mambazhakalam’ project of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Kozhikode district. The project, aimed at supporting the Mission LiFE project of the United Nations, would ensure the planting of about 10 lakh mango saplings in the State. NSS district convener M.K. Faisal presided over the launch event held at Government Guest House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.