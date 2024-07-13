GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mallika Sarabhai releases book on Guruvayurappan College

Published - July 13, 2024 11:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip and Kerala Kalamandalam University Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai releasing a book on the history of the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode on July 13.

Mayor Beena Philip and Kerala Kalamandalam University Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai releasing a book on the history of the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode on July 13. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai released Samoothiri Guruvayurappan College Anubhava Charitram,  a chronicle of the 150-year history of the college at Pokkunnu, founded by the Zamorins in Kozhikode on (July 13) Saturday. In her address, Ms. Sarabhai noted that books and music evoke both tears and smiles, particularly in times dominated by hatred, fear, and pervasive insecurity.

Appreciating the Salkrithi Educational and Cultural Trust for bringing out the book, she said that the actions of members of the trust showed their love for the institution. She urged Kozhikode, with its legacy, and the State of Kerala, to lead India out of its darkest times.

Mayor Beena Philip, who received the first copy of the book from Ms. Sarabhai, said that the Zamorins were concerned about the education of their subjects and had been instrumental in spreading education to all sections of people across north Kerala. They gave away land and buildings to missionaries to set up schools and colleges. They could have undertaken the initiatives themselves, but were constrained by the customs prevailing at that time, Ms. Philip added.

The nearly 600-page book published by the trust features articles contributed by former Professors, students, and well-wishers of the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College.

Zamorin K.C. Unni Anujan Raja, who recently turned 100, was scheduled to be honoured on the occasion but could not attend due to ill health. Chairman of the trust, K. Madhavan Nair, elaborated on the foundation and purpose of the trust, while member P. Padmanabhan discussed the role of the Zamorins in promoting education.

Social critic M.N. Karassery and actor Vinod Kovoor were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / books and publishing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.