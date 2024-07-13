Mallika Sarabhai releases book on Guruvayurappan College

Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai released Samoothiri Guruvayurappan College Anubhava Charitram, a chronicle of the 150-year history of the college at Pokkunnu, founded by the Zamorins in Kozhikode on (July 13) Saturday. In her address, Ms. Sarabhai noted that books and music evoke both tears and smiles, particularly in times dominated by hatred, fear, and pervasive insecurity.

Appreciating the Salkrithi Educational and Cultural Trust for bringing out the book, she said that the actions of members of the trust showed their love for the institution. She urged Kozhikode, with its legacy, and the State of Kerala, to lead India out of its darkest times.

Mayor Beena Philip, who received the first copy of the book from Ms. Sarabhai, said that the Zamorins were concerned about the education of their subjects and had been instrumental in spreading education to all sections of people across north Kerala. They gave away land and buildings to missionaries to set up schools and colleges. They could have undertaken the initiatives themselves, but were constrained by the customs prevailing at that time, Ms. Philip added.

The nearly 600-page book published by the trust features articles contributed by former Professors, students, and well-wishers of the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College.

Zamorin K.C. Unni Anujan Raja, who recently turned 100, was scheduled to be honoured on the occasion but could not attend due to ill health. Chairman of the trust, K. Madhavan Nair, elaborated on the foundation and purpose of the trust, while member P. Padmanabhan discussed the role of the Zamorins in promoting education.

Social critic M.N. Karassery and actor Vinod Kovoor were present on the occasion.