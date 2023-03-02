ADVERTISEMENT

Male nurse accused of sexually abusing doctor in Kozhikode arrested

March 02, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The incident allegedly took place in a hotel in Kozhikode on December 30, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a male nurse who was accused of sexually abusing a doctor after promising her a high-profile job in a private hospital in Coimbatore. Nisham Babu, a native of Thrissur, was detained following a petition filed by the doctor at the Kasaba police station.

The 24-year old nurse allegedly took the doctor to a hotel in the city for sexual exploitation multiple times. Both of them were then working in a private hospital at Mysuru. Nisham reportedly established contact with the doctor by promising her a highly-paid job in Coimbatore.

The complainant hailing from Thiruvananthapuram alleged that the youth, who relocated to Kozhikode recently, took her nude photographs and circulated it on social media when she refused to cooperate with him. The incident reportedly took place on December 30, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the accused youth was working in the Orthopaedic department of a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was charged under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US