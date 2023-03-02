Male nurse accused of sexually abusing doctor in Kozhikode arrested

March 02, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The police on Thursday arrested a male nurse who was accused of sexually abusing a doctor after promising her a high-profile job in a private hospital in Coimbatore. Nisham Babu, a native of Thrissur, was detained following a petition filed by the doctor at the Kasaba police station.

The 24-year old nurse allegedly took the doctor to a hotel in the city for sexual exploitation multiple times. Both of them were then working in a private hospital at Mysuru. Nisham reportedly established contact with the doctor by promising her a highly-paid job in Coimbatore.

The complainant hailing from Thiruvananthapuram alleged that the youth, who relocated to Kozhikode recently, took her nude photographs and circulated it on social media when she refused to cooperate with him. The incident reportedly took place on December 30, 2022.

Police sources said the accused youth was working in the Orthopaedic department of a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was charged under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.