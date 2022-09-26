Malaysian ship operators settle compensation claim of fishing boat owner from Beypore

It was on September 22 that the ship hit the rear side of the fishing boat off the Kochi coast

The compensation claim raised by the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association to repair a fishing boat that was hit by a Malaysian tankship off the Kochi coast on September 22 has been approved by the ship operators.

Association leaders said the boat owner hailing from Beypore received ₹10 lakh as compensation to meet the repair cost and the treatment expenses of the injured fishermen subsequent to conciliatory talks and the final agreement.

“The vessel operators stepped in for conciliatory talks after noticing the gravity of the incident and the trauma faced by the fishermen. It was a satisfactory gesture, and we were accepting the offer,” said Karichali Preman, vice president, Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association. He added that the complaints were settled at a discussion held in the presence of the Beypore coastal police.

Mr. Preman said the Coast Guard had managed to trace details of the ship following complaints raised by fishing boat owners.

According to the boat owner, it was a close shave for 13 fishers, including 11 from West Bengal and two from Tamil Nadu. The ship, identified as Global Peak, had accidentally hit the rear side of the boat that was sailing around 15 nautical miles off the Kochi coast, he added.