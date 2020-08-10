Malappuram registers biggest spike in cases

The deserted Sakthan bus stand in Thrissur on Sunday. People generally avoid public transport owing to the COVID-19 scare. Moreover, the torrential rain in the district has forced people to stay indoors.

Malappuram

10 August 2020 00:17 IST

Malappuram district registered the biggest spike ever in COVID-19 cases on Sunday when 170 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 147 of them had been infected through local contacts.

COVID-19 claimed one more life in Malappuram on Sunday, taking the toll to 18. A 71-year-old man from Olavattur near Kondotty, who died at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, was under treatment for heart and respiratory ailments. However, the death was not included in the official list of the government on Sunday.

In Palakkad

Seventy-eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad on Sunday. However, there were 80 recoveries in the district.

Forty of the new cases got the infection through local transmission.

In Kozhikode

The number of new COVID-19 cases saw a decline in Kozhikode when 69 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. Fifty-five of them got infected through local transmission.

Meanwhile, sources at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, said that the triage system to inspect and shift COVID-19 patients is being shifted to the Government General Hospital from Monday. The MCH would now treat only those who need critical medical care, defined as ‘C’ category patients.

In Ernakulam

The district appears to have registered a brief fall in the number of COVID positive cases, with only 54 people testing positive on Sunday.

A 77-year-old from Ayyampuzha who was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died on Sunday. She was shifted to the MCH from a private hospital on Saturday evening after she was suspected to have the disease.

In Kannur

Forty-one more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Sunday. Of them, 28 persons contracted the disease through local transmission.

In Wayanad

Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wayanad district on Sunday. All patients were found to have been infected through local contact.

In Thrissur

As many as 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Sunday. Of them, 23 were infected through contact.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 56 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Of them, 49 persons contracted the disease through local transmission.