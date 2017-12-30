Kozhikode

Malappuram lifts gold cup at Literacy Mission fest

In high spirit: An elderly woman encourages a group of folk singers at the State Literacy Mission arts festival that concluded at Government Model Higher secondary School in Kozhikode on Friday.

With 116 points, Kasaragod district emerges runners-up

With 130 points, Malappuram district lifted the gold cup, winning overall championship at the eighth edition of the Kerala State Literacy Mission arts festival that concluded in the city on Friday. The team members received the cup from K.V. Mohankumar, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, at the grand valedictory ceremony.

With 116 points, Kasaragod district emerged runners-up in the State-level event. Kannur district won the third position with 111 points. Event coordinators said the participation of equivalency learners from various parts of north Kerala was commendable. Most of them made an impressive stage appearance with the confidence they gained from painstaking practice, they said.

As many as 1,400 contestants from various parts of Kerala took part in the three-day event. The competitions were held in 73 shortlisted stage and off-stage events. This year’s fest was marked with the participation of transgender people and migrant labourers from various States.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery presided over the valedictory session. Literacy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala, Assistant Director K. Ayyappan Nair and festival coordinator Shaju John were present.

