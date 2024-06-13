GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malabar River Festival to be held from July 25 to 28 in Kozhikode

The 10th edition of MRF is being held across eight grama panchayats in the district with an aim to promote white water kayaking in south India

Published - June 13, 2024 12:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
An athlete in action during the 9th edition of the Malabar River Festival held in Kozhikode in 2023.

An athlete in action during the 9th edition of the Malabar River Festival held in Kozhikode in 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival (MRF) and the International White Water Kayaking Championship will be held in Iruvazhinji and Chalipuzha at Thusharagiri in Kozhikode from July 25 to 28.

The event, including pre-events, is being held across eight grama panchayats in the district, with an aim to promote white water kayaking in south India. Besides Pulikkayam and Arippara at Kodenchery and Thiruvambadi grama panchayats, the events will be held at Meenthullippara, Chakkittapara panchayat, as well.

The MRF is being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society under the aegis of the Department of Tourism in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Kozhikode district panchayat. The Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association is providing technical support for the event.

Speaking at the organising committee meeting on Wednesday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said kayakers from around 20 countries, besides around 100 national-level Kayakers, were expected to participate in the event. As many as 11 international Kayakers have already confirmed their participation, he added.

A variety of adventure tourism activities are being held as pre-events for the MRF at Kodenchery, Thiruvambady, Koodaranhi, Karassery, Kodiyathur, Puthuppadi, Omasseri and Chakkittapara panchayats and Mukkam municipality. They include frisbee, mountain biking, cycle rally, water polo, swimming, off-road national championship, ankling, boatrace, mountaineering training, rainwalk, rugby, mud football, off-road jeep safari, and motorcycle rally.

The programmes to encourage local entrepreneurship is a novelty of the MRF this season. They include training for women in managing homestays, farm tourism, home-made food, and adventure tourism.

