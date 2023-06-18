Malabar River Fest to be a tourism extravaganza this season

June 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 9th edition of Malabar River Festival scheduled to be held in upland Kozhikode from August 4 to 6 is not going to be just about kayaking. It will be part of a 10-day adventure tourism extravaganza connecting various tourist locations in the upland region involving trekking, off-road race, cycling, and rain walk.

The Malabar River Festival 2023 is being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and the Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council with the technical support of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) at Chalipuzha and Iruvazhinji puzha making full use of the rocky terrain that makes them suitable for white-water kayaking.

The festival that was a shadow of its past in the last season due to the pandemic is all set to make a comeback this year with several international and professional kayakers from all over the world taking part in it. In addition, it will be the venue for National Kayaking Championship as well as selection trials for the Olympics and Asian Games.

The pre-events of the festival include cycle rallies to Pulikkayam in Kodenchery from Kalpetta, Areekode, and Kozhikode. Trekking events are being held to higher altitude areas such as Kakkadampoyil. A Mud-football championship will be held at Omasseri while off-road races will be held at Kodenchery and Kakkadampoyil. A food fest under the aegis of Responsible Tourism Mission and ‘Rain walk’ for women are also in the pipeline.

As in the previous editions, competitions are held in the open category, masters category, and junior category in events such as Boater Cross and Down River Race

A total prize money of ₹10 lakh is being offered to winners of various competitions.