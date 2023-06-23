Malabar region records substantial rise in mussel production

June 23, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Kozhikode

Green mussel production recorded a substantial rise in the Malabar region comprising Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts in 2022 owing to active participation by farmers.

The latest study report presented by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Friday found that mussel farming recorded 160% increase last year compared to 2021, while 15% increase was registered in green mussel landings.

A major part of the production was from Padanna in Kasaragod district. Most landings were recorded at Moodadi beach in Kozhikode followed by Thalassery, Kozhikode south beach, and Elathur. Researchers associated with the study said the rise in availability of mussels spats in sea encouraged many to take up mussel farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the researchers’ team expressed concern over the slump in mussel price. They observed that the issue could be addressed only with the production and marketing of value-added products from green mussels.

According to the CMFRI figures, marine fish landings in Malabar went up with a total production of 1.99 lakh tonnes in 2022. A 38% increase compared to that of the previous year was noticed during the term. The main reason for the rise in production was the increased landings of Indian oil sardine and mackerel.

As per the latest figures, the region comprising four districts contributed 29% to the State’ marine fish landings which were 6.87 lakh tonnes in 2022. The figures were presented by the CMFRI’s principal scientist T.M. Najmudeen and scientist V. Mahesh. Representatives of fishermen, boat owners, traders, workers in allied sectors, and Fisheries department officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.