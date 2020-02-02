‘Malabar Maramon’ meet concludes

The 67th Mar Thoma Convention of Chungathara, popularly known as the Maramon of Malabar, concluded at Chungathara near Nilambur on Sunday.

Hundreds of Mar Thomites from across Malabar attended the week-long convention organised by the Kunnamkulam Malabar diocese of Mar Thoma Church.

Geevarughese Mar Theodocious, Bishop of Bombay diocese of Mar Thoma Church, inaugurated the valedictory session. Thomas Mar Theethos presided over the function.

Rev. Theodocious said that the real church was the one that could identify with the marginalised sections of society. He said hundreds of children in the country were still not being sent to school. The church, he said, cannot turn a blind eye on the large number of children being thrown to the streets across the country.

Senior members of the church Thomas Koshy, P.T. Sajimon, and Chacko Thomas spoke.

Dr. Theethos called upon the people to introspect and repent. Without repentance one cannot reach God, he said.