‘Malabar Maramon’ meet at Chungathara

Mar Thoma Church Bishop Thomas Mar Theethos has called upon the people to be faithful not only to God, but to their society and environment as well.

Rt. Rev. Theethos was addressing the 67th Chungathara Mar Thoma Convention known as the Maramon of Malabar being held at Chungathara near Nilambur.

It is the convention of the Kunnamkulam Malabar diocese of the Mar Thoma Church.

Thalassery Syro Malabar Auxiliary Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplani inaugurated the convention. Rt. Rev. Theethos presided. He said converting the current generation into “real human beings” was a big challenge for society.

Dr. Sham P. Thomas called upon the faithful not to fall prey to whims and fancies of modern life. He called upon them to give up luxury and to help the poor.