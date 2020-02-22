Kozhikode

Malabar Innovation Festival from February 28

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium will conduct the third Malabar Innovation Festival here on February 28, 29 and March 1.

Lectures, competitions and exhibitions will be held on the occasion.

Those interested in taking part in the festival may contact 7907165359, 7034719642, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:04:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/malabar-innovation-festival-from-february-28/article30884272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY